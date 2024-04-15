Police investigating after 1 shot in Dayton Sunday

Dayton police are investigating after a person was shot early Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Bowen Street.
A female juvenile was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional details regarding her condition and age were not available.
A suspect was identified, but it was not clear if they had been taken into custody, according to dispatch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
