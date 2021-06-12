Dayton man convicted of child sex crime faces new charges

Douglas Lee Lockhart, 56, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of gross sexual imposition, both with a sexually violent predator specification that would add prison time, if convicted.

Lockhart is accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old girl on May 30 at a house in the 300 block of South Harbine Avenue. The girl told her grandmother and mother, who reported it to police, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.