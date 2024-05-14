Dayton man faces up to 18 years for sharing child sexual assault images

A Dayton man faces up to 18 years in prison who shared child sexual assault images using instant messaging app Snapchat.

Aaron Scott Miner, 31, will be sentenced May 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty April 30 to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish), a second-degree felony, and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (buy/possess), a fourth-degree felony, according to plea documents filed last week.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Dayton Police Department initiated an investigation after receiving a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that the defendant reportedly sent child sexual assault images using Snapchat, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Miner faces 12 years in prison for the second-degree felony charge, and 1½ years for each of the fourth-degree felony charges. He also will be designated a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

Miner was indicted March 8 for two counts of pandering obscenity (create, reproduce, publish) and eight counts of pandering obscenity (buy/possess) but the other charges were dismissed as part of his plea.

He is free on $25,000 bail.

