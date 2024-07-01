Dayton man gets 15 years to life for rape of 12-year-old girl

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Judge Elizabeth Ellis sentenced him following his guilty plea, and also designated him a Tier III sex offender, the most serious classification. If he is released from prison, he would be required to register with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

A girl told a friend on July 17, 2023, that Rosales had been sexually assaulting her since she was 12. During a forensic interview, the girl said the abuse most recently happened late on July 15, 2023, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A grand jury last August indicted Rosales for three counts of rape of a child younger than 12, two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 12 and five counts of sexual battery. As part of his plea, two counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and four counts of sexual battery were dismissed.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Rosales in Cleveland.

“This defendant is not in the country legally and will be subject to deportation after he serves his prison sentence,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. “Anyone who sexually assaults a child will be held accountable for their vile actions.”

Rosales and his family were in the news last spring during a search for his son, 7-year-old Lucas Rosales, who went missing April 29, 2023, while fishing with his family near Harshman Road and Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton. The child’s body was recovered May 13, 2023, from the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.