Dayton man gets 4-6 years for OVI crash that seriously injures 2 women

In addition to the prison term, Parker suspended Dewberry’s driver’s license for 10 years, according to sentencing documents.

Dewberry is accused of driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 south on Forest Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022, when he ran the red light and collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu headed east on West Grand Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact forced the Chrysler to crash into a retaining wall before striking an RTA pole.

The Chevrolet spun out and its driver, a 24-year-old Dayton woman, was ejected and seriously injured. The Chevrolet’s passenger, a 37-year-old Dayton woman, also was seriously injured. The impact also forced their car to crash into a parked 2011 Honda Civic that was unoccupied, the report stated.

The two women and Dewberry, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

At the time of the crash, Dewberry’s driver’s license was suspended, according to his indictment.