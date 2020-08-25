Dayton man gets 49 years to life in death of Sinclair student in Huber Heights

Tylin Christopher Watson was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury convicted him Feb. 21 of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and and tampering with evidence in the death of Sorin Farcas, a 19-year-old Sinclair College student.

Farcas was shot in the head in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive in Huber Heights.