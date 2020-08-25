X

Dayton man gets 49 years to life in death of Sinclair student in Huber Heights

Tylin Christopher Watson
Tylin Christopher Watson

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law | 26 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 20-year-old Dayton man will spend 49 years to life in prison for a 2018 Memorial Day shooting death in Huber Heights.

Tylin Christopher Watson was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury convicted him Feb. 21 of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and and tampering with evidence in the death of Sorin Farcas, a 19-year-old Sinclair College student.

ExploreJury convicts man on most charges in 2018 Memorial Day murder trial

Farcas was shot in the head in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive in Huber Heights.

A witness to the robbery and shooting gave officers descriptions of the suspect and weapon, which helped lead investigators to Watson, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

ExploreCall describes scene after Sinclair student killed in Huber Heights

In a separate trial, Watson was found guilty of having weapons while under disability for a previous conviction for an offense of violence.

Watson will not be eligible for consideration for parole until he has served at least 49 years in prison.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.