Dayton man gets 49 years to life in death of Sinclair student in Huber Heights

A 20-year-old Dayton man will spend 49 years to life in prison for a 2018 Memorial Day shooting death in Huber Heights.
Tylin Christopher Watson was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury convicted him Feb. 21 of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and and tampering with evidence in the death of Sorin Farcas, a 19-year-old Sinclair College student.
Farcas was shot in the head in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive in Huber Heights.
A witness to the robbery and shooting gave officers descriptions of the suspect and weapon, which helped lead investigators to Watson, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.
In a separate trial, Watson was found guilty of having weapons while under disability for a previous conviction for an offense of violence.
Watson will not be eligible for consideration for parole until he has served at least 49 years in prison.