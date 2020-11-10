X

Dayton man gets 8 years in sexual abuse of 2 teen boys

Michael Anthony Lewis Jr.

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Credit: MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law | 13 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 39-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday following his conviction for sexually abusing two teenage boys.

Michael A. Lewis was convicted Oct. 20 of eight counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; six counts of sexual imposition; one count of soliciting; one count of public indecency; and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His wife, 43-year-old Amy Lewis, was sentenced Aug. 20 to eight years in prison following her June 25 conviction of nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Amy Lewis

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

One victim, now an adult, told his mother in 2018 that the Lewises had been sexually abusing him since he was about 14. A Dayton Police Department investigation revealed that a second teen boy also had been sexually abused, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Lewises are also each designated Tier II sexual offenders, meaning that once released from prison they must register their address with their local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.