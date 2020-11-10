Dayton man gets 8 years in sexual abuse of 2 teen boys

A 39-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday following his conviction for sexually abusing two teenage boys.
Michael A. Lewis was convicted Oct. 20 of eight counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; six counts of sexual imposition; one count of soliciting; one count of public indecency; and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
His wife, 43-year-old Amy Lewis, was sentenced Aug. 20 to eight years in prison following her June 25 conviction of nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
One victim, now an adult, told his mother in 2018 that the Lewises had been sexually abusing him since he was about 14. A Dayton Police Department investigation revealed that a second teen boy also had been sexually abused, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Lewises are also each designated Tier II sexual offenders, meaning that once released from prison they must register their address with their local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.