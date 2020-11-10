Dayton man gets 8 years in sexual abuse of 2 teen boys

Michael A. Lewis was convicted Oct. 20 of eight counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; six counts of sexual imposition; one count of soliciting; one count of public indecency; and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

His wife, 43-year-old Amy Lewis, was sentenced Aug. 20 to eight years in prison following her June 25 conviction of nine counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.