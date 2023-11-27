Dayton man gets probation in house party shooting

Credit: IPGGutenbergUKLtd

Credit: IPGGutenbergUKLtd

Crime & Law
By
4 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man was sentenced last week to five years of probation for shooting another man five times in July 2022 after an argument broke out at a Dayton house party.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson, 31, was sentenced Nov. 21 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle following his conviction last month after he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault via a bill of information.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was indicted in July for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability, which were dismissed as part of his no contest plea.

Dayton police were called at 4:20 a.m. July 9, 2022, to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue on a report of a shooting. The gunshot victim was at the party with a friend and Johnson also was at the party with a friend when the four got into an argument. Witnesses said the four cooled down but later there was “loud arguing” between the victim and Johnson before Johnson started shooting a gun and the victim fell to the ground.

Johnson, who also was ordered to have no contact with the victim, could spend six to 18 months in prison if he violates terms of his probation, according to court records.

In Other News
1
15-year-old girl killed in Harrison Twp. shooting ID’d
2
Woman accused of shooting vehicle on I-75 in Dayton
3
Dayton man accused of house party shooting sentenced to probation
4
Harrison Twp. man charged in wrong-way crash on I-75 last year that...
5
Pair who traded shots with Dayton woman after trying to break in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top