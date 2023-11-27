Dayton man gets probation in house party shooting

A Dayton man was sentenced last week to five years of probation for shooting another man five times in July 2022 after an argument broke out at a Dayton house party.

Michael Steven Joseph Johnson, 31, was sentenced Nov. 21 by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle following his conviction last month after he pleaded no contest to aggravated assault via a bill of information.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was indicted in July for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability, which were dismissed as part of his no contest plea.

Dayton police were called at 4:20 a.m. July 9, 2022, to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue on a report of a shooting. The gunshot victim was at the party with a friend and Johnson also was at the party with a friend when the four got into an argument. Witnesses said the four cooled down but later there was “loud arguing” between the victim and Johnson before Johnson started shooting a gun and the victim fell to the ground.

Johnson, who also was ordered to have no contact with the victim, could spend six to 18 months in prison if he violates terms of his probation, according to court records.