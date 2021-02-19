Dayton man indicted, accused of firing into home, shooting man in arm

A 54-year-old Dayton man who police say fired his way into a home and shot another man in the arm was indicted Friday on 10 felony charges.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roger Lewis Blackburn Jr. following his indictment for two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm o nor near prohibited premises and domestic violence, which all carry three-year firearm specifications. He also was indicted for having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to his indictment.
Blackburn is accused of firing through the glass on the front door to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue in Dayton. He then was able to unlock the door, walk in and fire a handgun at his daughter’s mother as she ran upstairs, according to a 911 call and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Blackburn, who reportedly said “I gotta do this” before he started shooting, also went upstairs, where the woman’s adult son threw items at him and ran out of the house as Blackburn briefly chased him, according to police records.
The woman went into the kitchen with another man at the home to call 911 while Blackburn was inside. While they were in the kitchen, Blackburn returned, pointed his gun at the pair and fired, striking the man in the arm, according to the affidavit.
Blackburn got into a car fired shots at the house as he drove back and forth before he drove away, the affidavit stated.