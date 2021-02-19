Dayton man indicted, accused of firing into home, shooting man in arm

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Roger Lewis Blackburn Jr. following his indictment for two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm o nor near prohibited premises and domestic violence, which all carry three-year firearm specifications. He also was indicted for having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to his indictment.

Blackburn is accused of firing through the glass on the front door to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue in Dayton. He then was able to unlock the door, walk in and fire a handgun at his daughter’s mother as she ran upstairs, according to a 911 call and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.