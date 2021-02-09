Wanted Dayton man accused of firing his way into home, shooting man in arm

Roger Lewis Blackburn Jr. is accused of firing through the glass on the front door to a home shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue in Dayton. He then was able to unlock the door, walk in and fire the handgun at his daughter’s mother as she ran upstairs, according to a 911 call and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Blackburn, who reportedly said “I gotta do this” before he started shooting, also went upstairs, where the woman’s adult son threw items at him and ran out of the house as Blackburn briefly chased him, according to police records.