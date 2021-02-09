Wanted Dayton man accused of firing his way into home, shooting man in arm

A 54-year-old Dayton man who police say fired his way into a home Friday night and shot another man in the arm is facing 10 felony charges.
Roger Lewis Blackburn Jr. is accused of firing through the glass on the front door to a home shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue in Dayton. He then was able to unlock the door, walk in and fire the handgun at his daughter’s mother as she ran upstairs, according to a 911 call and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Blackburn, who reportedly said “I gotta do this” before he started shooting, also went upstairs, where the woman’s adult son threw items at him and ran out of the house as Blackburn briefly chased him, according to police records.
The woman went into the kitchen with another man at the home to call 911 while Blackburn was inside. While they were in the kitchen, Blackburn returned, pointed his gun at the pair and fired, striking the man in the arm, according to the affidavit.
Blackburn got into a car fired shots at the house as he drove back and forth before he drove away, the affidavit stated.
Another woman who called 911 reported hearing four shots, and while she was on the phone with a dispatcher, two more shots rang out.
Blackburn is not in custody and a warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest on three counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated burglary, domestic violenc