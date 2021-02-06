Gunshot victim hit in arm in Dayton

Dayton police and medics were called Friday night to a shooting.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue.
Police found one person with a gunshot to the arm, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The victim was shot inside a house after someone had been shooting at it. A possible suspect was reported to be driving a blue 2000 Buick sedan, according to initial reports.
A second person also believed to have been shot ran away after the shooting, according to initial reports.