Gunshot victim hit in arm in Dayton

Crime & Law | Updated 17 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Dayton police and medics were called Friday night to a shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue.

Police found one person with a gunshot to the arm, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim was shot inside a house after someone had been shooting at it. A possible suspect was reported to be driving a blue 2000 Buick sedan, according to initial reports.

A second person also believed to have been shot ran away after the shooting, according to initial reports.

