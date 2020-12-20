Dayton man accused of sex crimes is indicted

A 56-year-old Dayton man is charged in a sexual assault case.
Rigoberto Charriez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and one count of gross sexual imposition following his indictment Friday by a county grand jury.
The assault is reported to have happened Oct. 9, according to court records.
Charriez is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Oct. 13 arrest by Dayton police, jail records show.