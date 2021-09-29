Dayton man indicted for vehicular homicide in crash that killed 19-year-old woman

A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is scheduled to appear in court exactly one year after an October 2020 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman riding in the front seat.
Donald Lee Parrish, 30, was issued a court summons for his Oct. 14 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vehicular homicide.
Parrish was the driver of a silver 2012 Nissan Altima headed south at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020, on North Paul Laurence Dunbar Street in Dayton when he apparently lost control just north of Edison Street and hit a curb and struck a light pole.
The impact caused his right front seat passenger, Jasmine Renee McKinney of Dayton, to be ejected and fatally injured, according to a Dayton police report.
The car then kept traveling south, went over the curb again and struck another light pole, spinning the car around to come to a stop facing north in the southbound lane of North Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, according to police.
A man who identified himself as Donald called 911 and said he needed an ambulance for his sister. He kept repeating “somebody cut us off” when asked further questions about the crash, according to dispatch records.
Parrish and another passenger, a 20-year-old Dayton woman who was the registered owner of the Nissan, were not injured.
Parrish’s driver’s license had been suspended at the time of the crash, according to reports.