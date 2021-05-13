Dayton man indicted in April 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed Fairborn woman

Jason Aaron Cartwright, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned May 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vehicular homicide and three counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Cartwright was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on the evening of April 5, 2020, in the 1600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue near North James H. McGee Boulevard in Dayton when he rear-ended a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala before striking a utility pole.