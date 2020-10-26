Prosecutor: Man fatally stabbed, hit with car in argument over $10

After he was stabbed, "the victim, Terry Young, tried to walk away from Mr. Miller,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “Mr. Miller then got into his car, drove around the block and initially hit Terry Young.”

Young was pronounced dead on the scene. He died of multiple stab wounds, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.

Miller was arrested Sept. 7 at the home of a relative in Haysi, Virginia., the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office told Virginia media. Miller was taken into custody without incident and later was extradited to Ohio. He was booked Oct. 22 into the Montgomery County Jail.