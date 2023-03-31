Dayton man indicted who tells police wife stabs self in chest

A Dayton man indicted Friday who is accused of stabbing his wife in the chest told police she did it to herself, according to court records.
Richard Lee Krug, 61, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police and medics were called March 18 to the 40 block of Vine Street, where they found an unconscious woman suffering a serious stab wound to the upper left side of her chest. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Krug said his wife attempted to kill herself, and that when he tried to get the knife from her she stabbed herself during a struggle, an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.
Detectives were not able to interview Krug’s wife at the hospital until three days later because of her injuries. However, she disputed his claim that she tried to kill herself. She told police that she and her husband got into an argument and that he became “extremely angry” before he reportedly “grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the chest,” the affidavit stated.
No attorney is listed for Krug, who is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author