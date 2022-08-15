Dayton man killed in I-70 crash last week ID’d

A Dayton man killed in a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Clay Twp. has been identified.
Michael D. Rauch, 50, died following a crash on I-70 East at the 22 mile marker near state Route 49, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Rauch was driving a Nissan NV Cargo van east on the highway around 4:36 p.m. when the van went off the left side of the road and hit the guardrail, according to a preliminary investigation by troopers.
The van went onto the grass median and hit an overhead traffic sign post before catching on fire.
An ODOT traffic camera image showed the vehicle struck the north support pole to the sign.
Rauch was thrown from the van and died at the scene, according to OSHP.
Clay Twp. Police Department, Brookville Police Department, Brookville Fire Department, Phillipsburg Fire Department, Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted troopers are the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.