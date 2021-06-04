Dayton man sentenced to year in prison in Warren County OVI crash

Jose Eulalio Marquez Paguay pleaded no contest and was convicted Thursday in Warren County Common Pleas Court to aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. As part of the plea deal, an additional aggravated vehicular assault charge, two vehicular assault charges and a second OVI charge were dismissed, according to court records.

Marquez Paguay was driving a light blue 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan around 7 a.m. July 15 east on state Route 73 near Clarksville Road in Wayne Twp. when he went left of center and crashed head-on into a red 2017 Chevrolet Equinox sport-utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused the small SUV to go off the north side of the road and into a tree, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.