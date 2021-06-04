Dayton man sentenced to year in prison in Warren County OVI crash

A 40-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to one year in prison following a July 2020 head-on OVI crash that seriously injured two of his two passengers.
Jose Eulalio Marquez Paguay pleaded no contest and was convicted Thursday in Warren County Common Pleas Court to aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle under the influence. As part of the plea deal, an additional aggravated vehicular assault charge, two vehicular assault charges and a second OVI charge were dismissed, according to court records.
Marquez Paguay was driving a light blue 2006 Chrysler Town & Country minivan around 7 a.m. July 15 east on state Route 73 near Clarksville Road in Wayne Twp. when he went left of center and crashed head-on into a red 2017 Chevrolet Equinox sport-utility vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The impact caused the small SUV to go off the north side of the road and into a tree, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.
Alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash, the report stated.
Marquez Paguay and a 51-year-old Dayton man riding in his minivan were taken with serious injuries to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, where another passenger, a 23-year-old Dayton man also was taken with injuries believed to be minor. A third passenger, a 41-year-old Dayton man, also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.
The driver of the Equinox, a 47-year-old Hillsboro woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with minor injuries, according to the report.