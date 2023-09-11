Dayton marketing agency makes The Manhattan its new downtown home

TriComB2B, a national business-to-business marketing agency, is leasing office space on the third floor of downtown Dayton’s The Manhattan building.

Longtime friends, co-owners and agency principals Chris Eifert and John Buscemi believe their investments downtown will help attract new talent to the business, the agency said in a new release Monday.

“When we were evaluating new spaces, we only considered options downtown,” Buscemi said. “Our team knows a vibrant urban core is important to our region’s future, and they enthusiastically supported our decision to remain downtown.”

TriComB2B employs 41 people, consisting mostly of Dayton locals and several fully remote employees located across the nation.

In 2013, TriComB2B, an industrial and technical B2B marketing agency, first moved downtown from office and warehouse space in Vandalia to downtown Dayton’s Performance Place, with just 31 employees.

The Manhattan, which reopened in 2021, was first constructed in 1912. Previously known as the J.K. McIntire building, the space at 601 E. Third St. was rebranded in 2019 by Woodard Development to pay tribute to its use during the Second World War for the Manhattan Project.

TriComB2B shares the building with one of its clients, Henny Penny, and the building’s anchor tenants Mile 2 and Battle Sight Technologies, along businesses like Barbaricum, the Dayton Daily News, and Vicinia Barbershop.

“Moving into this new, up-and-coming pocket of downtown checked all the boxes and more for our business,” Buscemi said. “And as a pureplay B2B marketing agency, sharing walls with some of Dayton’s most innovative tech players in a building that touts a history of innovation and discovery was just what we were looking for.”