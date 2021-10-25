Dayton may crack down on unlicensed massage parlors

Dayton’s elected leaders this week are expected to have the first reading of an ordinance that would ban unlicensed massage establishments.
The proposed legislation also would require that massage therapy businesses only use licensed massage therapists for these services.
The Dayton Police Department has asked the city to approve the legislation, claiming it will help combat human trafficking, labor trafficking and prostitution.
“Additionally, it will also add credibility to massage businesses and therapists that do operate in Dayton,” says a memo from interim police director and chief Matt Carper to the city manager.
The proposed legislation would take effect Jan. 1, 2022, and violations would start as a fourth-degree misdemeanor and escalate from there.
Establishments in violation of the new regulations may be deemed a public nuisance. They also would be subject to inspection from police officers, zoning officials, public health officials and other agencies.
Hospitals, medical facilities and public health centers will be exempt from theses requirements, and so will licensed cosmetologists, registered barbers or nail salon technicians who administer massages only to the scalp, face, neck, shoulder, feet or hands, the legislation states.
Other exempt jobs include licensed chiropractors, podiatrists, nurses and sports trainers.
Beavercreek, Kettering, Springboro, Fairborn and Miamisburg are among other local cities to pass recent legislation regulating unlicensed massage parlors.