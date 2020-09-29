Beavercreek passes new massage parlor law to crack down on sex trafficking

Beavercreek city council members voted on Sept. 28 on a plan to require any massage business in the Greene County city that does not use massage therapists licensed by the state to register with the city and provide a list of employees. All new employees at a spa that does not use licensed massage therapists must be registered with the city within a month of their start date. A business must renew its registration every year.

This legislation, which will go into effect Oct. 27, gives the city the ability to shut down a business, not just stop an individual, said Beavercreek Planning and Development Director Randy Burkett. Massage spas that have anyone other than a massage therapist performing massages in Beavercreek will have 60 days after the effective date to register with the city.