Dayton may launch new West Dayton bus service to circumvent dangerous U.S. 35 pedestrian crossing

U.S. 35 has eight lanes and a 50 mph speed limit at the Abbey Avenue intersection, and about 35,000 vehicles use the roadway every day.

The city has applied for federal funding to build a $5 million pedestrian bridge over the intersection.

But for now the city proposes operating a bus route that would run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The route possibly could run every 45 minutes or every hour.

The proposed bus route would travel along many streets, including West Stewart Street and Lakeview Avenue. The bus route would stretch from the library to the Montgomery County Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

The library proposes contributing $58,000 annually to support the project, and Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has offered to provide two 2016 Eldorado National paratransit buses.

The city would be in charge of providing staff to operate and maintain the buses.