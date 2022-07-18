dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton may pay $100k to settle alleged FAA safety violations

Fast facts about the Dayton International Airport

Fast facts about the Dayton International Airport

Local News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Dayton City Commissioners this week are expected to consider approving a $100,000 payment to settle a Federal Aviation Administration case that alleged safety violations at the Dayton International Airport.

The FAA accused the Dayton airport of not having aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles ready for service for about 90 minutes while seven airplanes landed or departed at the facility in early 2020.

After deplaning at Dayton International Airport, travelers head to their destination Friday March 18, 2022. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

After deplaning at Dayton International Airport, travelers head to their destination Friday March 18, 2022. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

After deplaning at Dayton International Airport, travelers head to their destination Friday March 18, 2022. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The FAA proposed a civil penalty of $167,343.

In a memo to the city manager, Dayton City Attorney Barbara Doseck said a $100,000 settlement would be in the city’s best interest based on potential liability and costs of continued litigation.

As part of the settlement agreement, the city would agree to corrective actions that include amending its airport certification manual to include a process to ensure and document that it has sufficient qualified personnel for its shifts for airport operations and maintenance operations, as well as aircraft rescue and firefighting.

Dayton also would have to provide a report describing deficiencies or areas of concern in its processes and procedures related to aircraft rescue and firefighting, airport and maintenance operations and airfield vehicle maintenance.

ExplorePrevious story: FAA letter details allegations at Dayton airport

