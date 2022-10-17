Dayton may provide $1.8M for home repairs in the city

The funding can be used for plumbing, electrical and structural repairs, and the goal of the program is to stabilize neighborhoods, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

About 75 to 100 homes could receive funding for repairs and improvements, and the program should help residents stay in their homes and increase neighborhood satisfaction, city documents state.

Amy Radachi, Rebuilding Together’s president and CEO, last year told this newspaper that repairing homes makes them cheaper to maintain by lowering utility, insurance and other costs.

“Neighborhoods will have greater stability as the current housing stock will be preserved, there will be a decrease in disparity of property values within neighborhoods and the identity/assets of neighborhoods will be preserved,” she said.