Dayton may provide $1.8M for home repairs in the city

The city of Dayton this week could approve spending $1.8 million to help repair and renovate as many as 100 homes in the city.
The Dayton City Commission this week is expected to decide whether to enter into a grant agreement with Rebuilding Together Dayton.
The agreement would provide funding to the nonprofit to improve homes that are unsafe or in poor condition that are located in the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks and Old North Dayton neighborhoods.
The grant money would come from the city’s $138 million in federal COVID rescue funds.
The funding can be used for plumbing, electrical and structural repairs, and the goal of the program is to stabilize neighborhoods, says a memo from Todd Kinskey, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.
About 75 to 100 homes could receive funding for repairs and improvements, and the program should help residents stay in their homes and increase neighborhood satisfaction, city documents state.
Amy Radachi, Rebuilding Together’s president and CEO, last year told this newspaper that repairing homes makes them cheaper to maintain by lowering utility, insurance and other costs.
“Neighborhoods will have greater stability as the current housing stock will be preserved, there will be a decrease in disparity of property values within neighborhoods and the identity/assets of neighborhoods will be preserved,” she said.
