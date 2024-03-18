Dayton may try to get tough on ATV, dirt bike riders after ‘hooning’ problems

The proposed legislation would contain new language that says people are prohibited from operating all-purpose vehicles or off-highway motorcycles “on any street or highway in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

The ordinance says people aren’t allowed to operate these vehicles on public or private property, with an exception for competitive events. Violations would be a minor misdemeanor.

Large packs of ATVs and dirt bikes have taken over local streets and highways at times, frustrating motorists and pedestrians who say these activities are very dangerous.

ATVs and dirt bikes sometimes ride on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalks and run red lights and violate other traffic laws, sometimes while performing stunts and tricks.

As warmer weather arrives, ATVs and dirt bikes have been showing up on roadways across the Dayton area.

City and police officials have said they want to crack down on these reckless “hooning” activities.

The proposed ordinance would give Dayton police additional tools to protect the public from dangerous driving behaviors, says a memo from City Attorney Barbara Doseck.