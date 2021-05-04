Dayton mayor’s race: Mims and Bowers leading former mayor Leitzell

Dayton will have a new mayor next year because Nan Whaley is not seeking a third term and decided to run for governor.

Mims, 74, has served on the commission for two terms.

He is a Democrat and was endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

Mims said quality of life is at stake in this election.

He said the city needs a mayor who is collaborative, visionary and who has a proven track record of dedicated and consistent leadership.

Leitzell was mayor from 2010 to 2013, and eventually was succeeded by Whaley.

Leitzell, 60, describes himself as a “centralist.”

He said the city needs new leadership, and if elected he will work to replicate the many successes he had while previously serving as mayor.

Bowers, 72, is a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Fire Department and retired in 2019 as deputy chief.

Bowers says he is a “biblical conservative” and a registered independent.

If elected, Bowers said he can unite a divided city, get results, improve public safety and blaze a promising new direction for the community.