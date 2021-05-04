Dayton mayor’s race: Mims and Bowers leading former mayor Leitzell

The three-way Dayton mayoral race should shrink to two candidates after today’s runoff election, with the last-place finisher getting eliminated from contention.
Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr. and retired firefighter Rennes Bowers currently are leading former mayor Gary Leitzell, according to the unofficial absentee only election results released by the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 7:30 p.m.
Mims currently has garnered about 67.6% of the vote, while Bowers has 16.3% and Leitzell has 16.1%, according to the unofficial results.
But the polls only closed at 7:30 p.m. and votes are still being collected and tallied.
Dayton will have a new mayor next year because Nan Whaley is not seeking a third term and decided to run for governor.
Mims, 74, has served on the commission for two terms.
He is a Democrat and was endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.
Mims said quality of life is at stake in this election.
He said the city needs a mayor who is collaborative, visionary and who has a proven track record of dedicated and consistent leadership.
Leitzell was mayor from 2010 to 2013, and eventually was succeeded by Whaley.
Leitzell, 60, describes himself as a “centralist.”
He said the city needs new leadership, and if elected he will work to replicate the many successes he had while previously serving as mayor.
Bowers, 72, is a 30-year veteran of the Dayton Fire Department and retired in 2019 as deputy chief.
Bowers says he is a “biblical conservative” and a registered independent.
If elected, Bowers said he can unite a divided city, get results, improve public safety and blaze a promising new direction for the community.