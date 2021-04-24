Dayton Metro Library: Where do $187 million in rebuilding projects stand?

Dayton Metro Library broke ground Friday on its Burkhardt Branch, one of the final four projects in a system-wide rebuilding effort. Voters approved a $187 million bond issue in 2012 to fund the work. Three-quarters of 17 library projects have been completed with the last new library scheduled to be finished in early 2023. Here’s each project in order of construction.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Electra C. Doren Branch Library
Location: 701 Troy St., Dayton
Opened: January 2015
Size: 4,800 square feet
Cost: $1.88 million
Miami Township Branch Library
Location: 2718 Lyons Road, Miami Twp.
Opened: November 2015
Size: 18,175 square feet
Cost: $5.2 million
Northwest Branch Library
Location: 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton
Opened: April 2016
Size: 30,077 square feet
Cost: $11.76 million
New Lebanon Branch Library
Location: 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon
Opened: July 2016
Size: 11,335 square feet
Cost: $5.1 million
Brookville Branch Library
Location: 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville
Opened: August 2016
Size: 12,177 square feet
Cost: $5.03 million
Kettering-Moraine Branch Library
Location: 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
Opened: October 2016
Size: 13,090 square feet
Cost: $5.35 million
Vandalia Branch Library
Location: 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia
Opened: November 2016
Size: 19,465 square feet
Cost: $7.03 million
Miamisburg Branch Library
Location: 545 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg
Opened: February 2017
Size: 16,147 square feet
Cost: $6.53 million
Main Library
Location: 215 E. Third Street, Dayton
Opened: August 2017
Size: 150,000 square feet plus 75,000 square feet parking garage
Cost: $63.02 million
West Carrollton Branch Library
Location: 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton
Opened: October 2018
Size: 16.244 square feet
Cost: $5.75 million
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library
Location: 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Opened: June 2019
Size: 20,575 square feet
Cost: $8.13 million
Southeast Branch Library
Location: 21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
Opened: August 2019
Size: 23,434 square feet
Cost: $9.03 million
Trotwood Branch Library
Location: 855 E. Main St., Trotwood
Opened: July 2020
Size: 12,878 square feet
Cost: $6.64 million
Credit: LWC INC.
West Branch Library
Location: 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton
Tentative completion: November 2021
Size: 24,003 square feet
Budget: $11.96 million
Credit: LEVIN PORTER ASSOCIATES
Burkhardt Branch Library
Location: 4704 Burkhardt Avenue, Dayton
Tentative completion: January 2022
Size: 18,137 square feet
Budget: $9.58 million
Credit: RUETSCHLE ARCHITECTS
Northmont Branch Library
Location: 700 W. National Road, Englewood
Tentative completion: July 2022
Size: 20,000 square feet
Budget: $9.81 million
Huber Heights Branch Library
Location: Southwest corner of Brandt Pike and Good Samaritan Way, Huber Heights
Tentative completion: February 2023
Size: 27,000 square feet
Budget: $14.03 million
Source: Dayton Metro Library