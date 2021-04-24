X

Dayton Metro Library: Where do $187 million in rebuilding projects stand?

Dayton Metro Library's new West Branch is pictured under construction in April 2021 at 300 Abbey Ave. in Dayton. ANDY SNOW
Dayton Metro Library's new West Branch is pictured under construction in April 2021 at 300 Abbey Ave. in Dayton. ANDY SNOW

Credit: ANDY SNOW

Credit: ANDY SNOW

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Chris Stewart

Dayton Metro Library broke ground Friday on its Burkhardt Branch, one of the final four projects in a system-wide rebuilding effort. Voters approved a $187 million bond issue in 2012 to fund the work. Three-quarters of 17 library projects have been completed with the last new library scheduled to be finished in early 2023. Here’s each project in order of construction.

Library employees, including Jeanette Dohner, a library technical assistant, (foreground) stack books on shelves at the renovated Electra C. Doren Branch Library. The branch is the first completed project in the $187 million “Libraries for a Smarter Future” plan. An open house for the library branch will be held Saturday. LISA POWELL / STAFF PHOTO
Library employees, including Jeanette Dohner, a library technical assistant, (foreground) stack books on shelves at the renovated Electra C. Doren Branch Library. The branch is the first completed project in the $187 million “Libraries for a Smarter Future” plan. An open house for the library branch will be held Saturday. LISA POWELL / STAFF PHOTO

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Electra C. Doren Branch Library

Location: 701 Troy St., Dayton

Opened: January 2015

Size: 4,800 square feet

Cost: $1.88 million

Miami Township Branch Library

Location: 2718 Lyons Road, Miami Twp.

Opened: November 2015

Size: 18,175 square feet

Cost: $5.2 million

Artist Marsha Monroe Pippenger of Dayton used paper collage and mixed media for her work, “Spaces Between Stone. ” It flanks the fireplace in the new library’s comfy reading lounge. CONTRIBUTED/ANDY SNOW
Artist Marsha Monroe Pippenger of Dayton used paper collage and mixed media for her work, “Spaces Between Stone. ” It flanks the fireplace in the new library’s comfy reading lounge. CONTRIBUTED/ANDY SNOW

Northwest Branch Library

Location: 2410 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton

Opened: April 2016

Size: 30,077 square feet

Cost: $11.76 million

The just-opened New Lebanon branch of the Dayton Metro Library features art by three area artists. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW
The just-opened New Lebanon branch of the Dayton Metro Library features art by three area artists. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

New Lebanon Branch Library

Location: 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon

Opened: July 2016

Size: 11,335 square feet

Cost: $5.1 million

The Brookville branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Submitted photo by Andy Snow.
The Brookville branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Submitted photo by Andy Snow.

Brookville Branch Library

Location: 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville

Opened: August 2016

Size: 12,177 square feet

Cost: $5.03 million

The new Kettering-Moraine branch of the Dayton Metro Library is due to open on Tuesday, October 18. Building architect Gary Spangler walks past artwork by Gail Christofferson who took inspiration from Christopher Ries work “Clelbration”. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
The new Kettering-Moraine branch of the Dayton Metro Library is due to open on Tuesday, October 18. Building architect Gary Spangler walks past artwork by Gail Christofferson who took inspiration from Christopher Ries work “Clelbration”. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Kettering-Moraine Branch Library

Location: 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Opened: October 2016

Size: 13,090 square feet

Cost: $5.35 million

The Vandalia Branch library.
The Vandalia Branch library.

The Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. SUBMITTED
The Vandalia Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. SUBMITTED

Vandalia Branch Library

Location: 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia

Opened: November 2016

Size: 19,465 square feet

Cost: $7.03 million

This triptych by artist Amy Kollar Anderson of Dayton is shown installing her triptych in the new Dayton Metro Library Miamisburg branch. SUBMITTED PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW
This triptych by artist Amy Kollar Anderson of Dayton is shown installing her triptych in the new Dayton Metro Library Miamisburg branch. SUBMITTED PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

Miamisburg Branch Library

Location: 545 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg

Opened: February 2017

Size: 16,147 square feet

Cost: $6.53 million

A photo of the grand opening of the new main Dayton Metro Library in downtown. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
A photo of the grand opening of the new main Dayton Metro Library in downtown. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Main Library

Location: 215 E. Third Street, Dayton

Opened: August 2017

Size: 150,000 square feet plus 75,000 square feet parking garage

Cost: $63.02 million

Several technology upgrades are part of the $3.88 million expansion and renovation project at the West Carrollton branch of the Dayton Metro Library, which reopens next week. ERIC HIGGENBOTHAM/STAFF
Several technology upgrades are part of the $3.88 million expansion and renovation project at the West Carrollton branch of the Dayton Metro Library, which reopens next week. ERIC HIGGENBOTHAM/STAFF

West Carrollton Branch Library

Location: 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton

Opened: October 2018

Size: 16.244 square feet

Cost: $5.75 million

A grand opening for the new Wilmington-Stroop branch of the Dayton Metro Library, set for Saturday, June 1, will give the public an opportunity to get a first look at the state-of-the-art facility. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
A grand opening for the new Wilmington-Stroop branch of the Dayton Metro Library, set for Saturday, June 1, will give the public an opportunity to get a first look at the state-of-the-art facility. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library

Location: 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Opened: June 2019

Size: 20,575 square feet

Cost: $8.13 million

Southeast Branch Library

Location: 21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Opened: August 2019

Size: 23,434 square feet

Cost: $9.03 million

The current Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library system closes to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, so that library operations may begin the move into the new facility, located at 855 E. Main St. The grand opening of the new Trotwood Branch Library takes place Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. on March 13, with regular hours resuming Saturday, March 14.
The current Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library system closes to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, so that library operations may begin the move into the new facility, located at 855 E. Main St. The grand opening of the new Trotwood Branch Library takes place Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. on March 13, with regular hours resuming Saturday, March 14.

Trotwood Branch Library

Location: 855 E. Main St., Trotwood

Opened: July 2020

Size: 12,878 square feet

Cost: $6.64 million

An architect's rendering shows the exterior of Dayton Metro Library's new West Branch. LWC INC.
An architect's rendering shows the exterior of Dayton Metro Library's new West Branch. LWC INC.

Credit: LWC INC.

Credit: LWC INC.

West Branch Library

Location: 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton

Tentative completion: November 2021

Size: 24,003 square feet

Budget: $11.96 million

This rendering shows the exterior of Dayton Metro Library's Burkhardt Branch. LEVIN PORTER ASSOCIATES
This rendering shows the exterior of Dayton Metro Library's Burkhardt Branch. LEVIN PORTER ASSOCIATES

Credit: LEVIN PORTER ASSOCIATES

Credit: LEVIN PORTER ASSOCIATES

Burkhardt Branch Library

Location: 4704 Burkhardt Avenue, Dayton

Tentative completion: January 2022

Size: 18,137 square feet

Budget: $9.58 million

An architect's rendering shows an exterior of Dayton Metro Library's new Northmont Branch. RUETSCHLE ARCHITECTS
An architect's rendering shows an exterior of Dayton Metro Library's new Northmont Branch. RUETSCHLE ARCHITECTS

Credit: RUETSCHLE ARCHITECTS

Credit: RUETSCHLE ARCHITECTS

Northmont Branch Library

Location: 700 W. National Road, Englewood

Tentative completion: July 2022

Size: 20,000 square feet

Budget: $9.81 million

Huber Heights Branch Library

Location: Southwest corner of Brandt Pike and Good Samaritan Way, Huber Heights

Tentative completion: February 2023

Size: 27,000 square feet

Budget: $14.03 million

Source: Dayton Metro Library

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.