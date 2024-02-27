BreakingNews
Man gets up to 13½ years in deadly shooting at Davis-Linden Building in Dayton

Dayton, Middletown men accused of trafficking drugs, gun crimes

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man and a Middletown man were indicted in federal court for drug trafficking and gun crimes.

Raymond Gerard McClure, 42, of Dayton, and Christopher Michael Doerr, 32, of Middletown, are accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from October 2023 to February.

The drugs included at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of fentanyl analog and 500 grams of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio Office.

On Feb. 7 Doerr reportedly had bulk amount of drugs within 1,000 feet of Middletown Early Learning Center and Oakland Park.

The pair could face five to 40 years in prison for the drug conspiracy charges and a minimum of five years for the firearm charges, according to a press release.

In Other News
1
New Lebanon mayor defends sudden move to oust most of village leaders
2
Miami Twp. man accused of shooting roommate over a cigarette indicted
3
I-70 West briefly closed in Huber Heights after car rams unmarked...
4
This Dayton area community is giving away thousands of solar eclipse...
5
‘We all got cheated.’: Family of woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top