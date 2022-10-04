Dayton not renewing contract with ShotSpotter program

The system uses a network of acoustic sensors to identify potential sounds of gunfire and then alert police dispatchers and officers of their locations.

Police officials have said the technology can help develop leads, catch criminals, solve crimes, and locate forensic evidence and wounded shooting victims.

But critics say they have not seen persuasive evidence that the technology really helps reduce crime or that its benefits outweigh its costs.

Some community members also raised concerns about false alarms.

They said they worry that officers can be dispatched to areas on high alert, suspecting gunfire, even though they do not have a description of a suspect or don’t know for sure if the sound really was gunfire.

Dayton police said the area covered by ShotSpotter saw a larger decrease in violent crime than a similar “control area” that lacked the technology.

But police said this cannot be solely attributed to ShotSpotter since there were a variety of law enforcement tools deployed in the area during the same time frame.

Police claim that ShotSpotter helped locate shooting victims, identify crimes in progress and led to about 56 firearms being removed from the streets.

But a new Ohio law went into effect that allows people to carry firearms without a concealed carry permit, and officers often confiscated weapons because people did not have permits, police said.

Also, it is not illegal to discharge a firearm within city limits unless certain conditions exist, police said.

Dayton police say hopefully beat officers who are assigned to all areas of the city will build relationships with residents and that cooperation will help combat and solve violent crimes.

Some community members will be pleased to see the ShotSpotter system removed.

More than 300 people signed an online petition in November 2020 asking the city to reject a contract with the company, citing a variety of concerns.

Some critics say ShotSpotter can lead to overpolicing, including more police stops, pat downs and encounters that have the potential to escalate, possibly into use of force.