Butler County man admits lying on form to buy gun used in Dayton officer’s death

A 50-year-old Butler County man admitted he lied on a federal form to buy a gun later used to fatally shoot Dayton police detective Jorge Del Rio.
Delano Wells, of Trenton, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm used in the Nov. 4, 2019, shooting Del Rio, according to a release from United States Attorney David M. DeVillers of the Southern District of Ohio.
Detective Del Rio was part of a DEA task force serving a warrant Nov. 4, 2019, on Ruskin Road in Dayton when he was shot and critically wounded. He died Nov. 7, 2019.
Wells was charged Nov. 5, 2019, with making false statements on a federal firearms form. He purchased all three firearms recovered from the Ruskin Road scene: two pistols with extended magazines and an AR-style weapon, the release stated.
As part of his plea, Wells admitted he purchased the firearms for another person and that the weapons had been selected by the other person. He lied on ATF Form 4473 by indicating “yes” that he was purchasing the firearms for himself and not for anyone else.
Wells faces up to 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13 in federal court.