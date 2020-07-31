Butler County man admits lying on form to buy gun used in Dayton officer’s death

Detective Del Rio was part of a DEA task force serving a warrant Nov. 4, 2019, on Ruskin Road in Dayton when he was shot and critically wounded. He died Nov. 7, 2019.

Wells was charged Nov. 5, 2019, with making false statements on a federal firearms form. He purchased all three firearms recovered from the Ruskin Road scene: two pistols with extended magazines and an AR-style weapon, the release stated.