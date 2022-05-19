Dayton officer who was shot in the head and kept going wins national awards

While on the ground, the suspect pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at Holloway, striking him on the side of his head.

Holloway fell to the ground but returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Despite being injured, Holloway kept bystanders back for their safety and refused to leave the scene until there were enough officers to secure the area and provide medical aid to the suspect, police said.

Caption Antwyane Deon Lowe shoots a Dayton police officer in the head before the officer returns fire. Both Officer Thadeu Holloway and Lowe are in stable condition, police reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. DAYTON POLICE PHOTO Caption Antwyane Deon Lowe shoots a Dayton police officer in the head before the officer returns fire. Both Officer Thadeu Holloway and Lowe are in stable condition, police reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. DAYTON POLICE PHOTO

Holloway, who was nominated by fellow officers, also was selected to receive the Citizens Choice Award, which is the top winner of the 10 TOP COP recipients.

The 40-year-old man accused of shooting Holloway survived the incident and faces charges including felonious assault, assault on a peace officer, carrying concealing weapons and other offenses.

Six Dayton officers were recognized as TOP COPS in 2020 for stopping the mass shooter in the Oregon District in August 2019.

