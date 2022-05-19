BreakingNews
Arrests made in mailbox thefts, Kettering police to give update today
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton officer who was shot in the head and kept going wins national awards

Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway, talks with other officers during the Montgomery County 14th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with a suspect the previous week. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway, talks with other officers during the Montgomery County 14th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with a suspect the previous week. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

A Dayton police officer who was struck by a bullet on the side of his head has earned two national awards.

Earlier this month, officer Thadeu Holloway received a TOP COPS award from the National Association of Police Organizations during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Holloway was nominated after he was injured during an incident that occurred in September.

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway with his wife Amanda, talks with other officers during the Montgomery County 14th Annual Law Enforcrment Memorial Ceremony Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with a suspect last Thursday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway with his wife Amanda, talks with other officers during the Montgomery County 14th Annual Law Enforcrment Memorial Ceremony Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with a suspect last Thursday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Officer Thadeu Holloway with his wife Amanda, talks with other officers during the Montgomery County 14th Annual Law Enforcrment Memorial Ceremony Monday Sept. 27, 2021. Holloway, an eight-year veteran of the Dayton Police Department, was shot in the left side of his face during a struggle with a suspect last Thursday. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Holloway went to the home of a suspect in a fraud case and tried to speak with him, but the suspect hit Holloway, who then tased him, police said.

While on the ground, the suspect pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at Holloway, striking him on the side of his head.

Holloway fell to the ground but returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Despite being injured, Holloway kept bystanders back for their safety and refused to leave the scene until there were enough officers to secure the area and provide medical aid to the suspect, police said.

caption arrowCaption
Antwyane Deon Lowe shoots a Dayton police officer in the head before the officer returns fire. Both Officer Thadeu Holloway and Lowe are in stable condition, police reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. DAYTON POLICE PHOTO

Antwyane Deon Lowe shoots a Dayton police officer in the head before the officer returns fire. Both Officer Thadeu Holloway and Lowe are in stable condition, police reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. DAYTON POLICE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Antwyane Deon Lowe shoots a Dayton police officer in the head before the officer returns fire. Both Officer Thadeu Holloway and Lowe are in stable condition, police reported Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. DAYTON POLICE PHOTO

Holloway, who was nominated by fellow officers, also was selected to receive the Citizens Choice Award, which is the top winner of the 10 TOP COP recipients.

The 40-year-old man accused of shooting Holloway survived the incident and faces charges including felonious assault, assault on a peace officer, carrying concealing weapons and other offenses.

Six Dayton officers were recognized as TOP COPS in 2020 for stopping the mass shooter in the Oregon District in August 2019.

.

In Other News
1
Air Force Museum opens exhibit celebrating 75 years of technical...
2
Beavercreek, Centerville, others get state money for school safety
3
Marshalls moving from Centerville to Sugarcreek Twp.
4
5 injured in fiery crash in Kettering
5
Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top