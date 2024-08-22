Dayton ombudsman: Woman got help when SNAP benefits stopped

The Ombudsman contacted the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services about the woman’s problem. As it turned out, the woman did not return the required interim report which was asked of her twice in the preceding months. This report must be completed before her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can be reinstated. The reason the report was not completed is because the woman never received notice to complete the report.

The woman’s address in the system was an old address, so the notifications were returned to the agency. The woman went online and updated her address, so this problem should not occur in the future. She also submitted the required interim report, demonstrating her continued eligibility for food stamp benefits, through the agency portal.

The woman was grateful to the Ombudsman for verifying the reason why her food assistance had ceased and for providing instructions on how to restore her benefits.

