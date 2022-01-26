Dayton pays $500k to settle lawsuit in police killing of Michael Tuck

Cruiser camera video captured the traffic stop, but Dayton police did not regularly wear body cameras at the time, so there is not police video of the shooting, which happened over 300 yards away after Tuck fled.

Mediation was held in early November, and the parties agreed to a settlement that dismisses the case.

The payment to Metlife will provide structured payments to Tuck’s two children — $100,000 each — and the other payment goes to the executor of the estate, which will pay attorneys, expenses and the remainder will go to the mother, said John Musto, Dayton’s assistant city attorney.

Musto declined further comment, saying the city generally does not comment on legal settlements.

Tuck was driving a vehicle that was pulled over by Dayton police in an alley between Gramont and Anna streets in West Dayton.

Police said they pulled over the vehicle for erratic driving, and Tuck got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Officer Hartings chased Tuck and said when he caught up to him, a struggle ensued in an area near Brooklyn Avenue.

In an audio recording of police radio traffic, Hartings can be heard saying, “He’s trying to take my Taser.”

Tuck-Walker’s lawsuit in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court claimed that Hartings used deadly force without justification and that the city and police department failed their duty to provide adequate training to Hartings about proper use of deadly force.

But the defendants in court filings claimed the city, the police department and officer Hartings are immune from liability, and the officer’s actions were objectively reasonable and did not rise to the level of misconduct.

Hartings said Tuck ignored his commands and asked the officer to shoot him, according to a memo filed as part of the defendants’ motion for summary judgment.

Hartings said he unsuccessfully tried to tase Tuck, and during a struggle, Tuck knock his taser from his hands and picked it up and pointed it at him, the memo states.

Hartings said he feared that Tuck would immobilize him with his Taser and take his weapon and kill him, the memo states, and Hartings fired two shots, hitting Tuck once, with the bullet striking his arm and torso.

The Dayton Daily News requested Hartings’ personnel file this week, but had not received it as of Wednesday morning.