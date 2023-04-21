Dayton plans Crisis Response Unit, moving mental-health calls away from police

Mediation responders often handle calls for service about neighbor disputes, juvenile issues, welfare checks, disorderly individuals and complaints about barking dogs and parking concerns.

Within a few months of the program launching, the team responded to hundreds of calls, which officials said helped reduce the burden on police since officers were dispatched to fewer incidents.

One of the goals of the program was to reduce the number of interactions with police and citizens that generally have the potential to escalate into use of force and arrests and criminal charges.

The Crisis Response Unit will operate similarly, but will respond specifically to mental health calls, according to the city. Clinicians will de-escalate the situation and connect those involved to support services when needed to divert them from the criminal justice system if possible.

The grant is from the Ohio Criminal Justice Services, which is part of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.