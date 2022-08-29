Dayton’s Mediation Response Unit responding to some calls instead of police: How it works

- The program currently has the capacity for six responders and one coordinator.

- The unit has responded to about 400 calls for service since launching.

- Dispatchers on average receive about 157 calls to 911 per week in Dayton that are appropriate for a new team to handle.

- Some 911 calls will be transferred to a special call-taker who will determine if a mediation response is appropriate.

- Mediation responders often can get to calls for service about nonviolent conflict more quickly than police can because officers tend to have a backlog of calls.

- If mediation field team members are dispatched, their first priority after arriving on scene will be to determine the safety of the situation and if police should be summoned.

- Police, fire and mediation will be on the same radio network and will be able to call each other to a scene quickly when needed

- Mediation staff should have more time than police usually do to listen to both sides and connect people to services that can help.

- The Mediation Response Unit currently works between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mediation Response Unit vehicles are now seen on streets throughout Dayton.

The kinds of calls the Dayton Mediation Response Unit does and does not try to handle.