Dayton police continuing to investigate Blanche Street death

The investigation in the death of a man found inside his Blanche Street home in October is ongoing, according to the Dayton Police Department.
John Confalone, 65, was found dead on Oct. 14 when a woman asked for police to check on him after she hadn’t seen or heard from him in eight days.
“We are still actively investigating this death to include awaiting analysis and testing of evidence along with the return of information and records sought through search warrants,” said Sgt. Mike Godsey, Dayton Police Department homicide supervisor.
Confalone’s cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
In October, Lt. Jason Hall said there were “some suspicious circumstances that were noted” when police found Confalone.
“There was definitely suspicious circumstances present, and we are investigating this as if it was a homicide,” Hall said. “We are trying to piece together what had happened, what ultimately resulted in Mr. Confalone’s demise.”
Investigators were also working to find Confalone’s 2006 Dodge Caravan, but it wasn’t clear if the vehicle was stolen.
Godsey encouraged anyone with information to step forward and call police.
“As always, we appreciate and rely on the public’s help in solving these cases,” he said. “If anyone has any information, please reach out to Detective Posma at 937-333-1199 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.”
