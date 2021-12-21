Dayton police continuing to investigate Blanche Street death

“There was definitely suspicious circumstances present, and we are investigating this as if it was a homicide,” Hall said. “We are trying to piece together what had happened, what ultimately resulted in Mr. Confalone’s demise.”

Investigators were also working to find Confalone’s 2006 Dodge Caravan, but it wasn’t clear if the vehicle was stolen.

Godsey encouraged anyone with information to step forward and call police.

“As always, we appreciate and rely on the public’s help in solving these cases,” he said. “If anyone has any information, please reach out to Detective Posma at 937-333-1199 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.”