Dayton police deploy 37 license plate readers in four neighborhoods: See where

Police previously said fixed-site cameras only would be installed in neighborhoods where they were wanted and where they could help address public safety needs.

Some community members last year criticized the Dayton Police Department for the process it used to implement this technology, saying they did not follow the city’s own requirements for adopting new surveillance technology.

Dayton police said plate readers help officers identify vehicles and plates connected to criminal activity.

The devices scan license plates and run the numbers to see if they match information in national and local crime databases.

The system alerts law enforcement when the plates could belong to potentially stolen vehicles or are associated with Amber Alerts, registered-owner warrants and terrorist watch lists, police said.

Some critics said automated plate readers’ benefits are questionable and that they can contribute to overpolicing.

The locations of Dayton’s automated plate readers are as follows:

Old North Dayton neighborhood

· 1524 Leo Street at Milburn Avenue

· Janney Road at Kuntz Road (northbound)

· Stanley Avenue at Webster Street (eastbound)

· Troy Street at Stanley Avenue (northbound)

· Troy Street at Stanley Avenue (southbound)

· Webster Street at Stanley Avenue (southbound)

· Brandt Street at Stanley Avenue (northbound)

· Leo Street at Troy Street (westbound)

· Troy Street at Jergens Road (southbound)

· Stanley Avenue at Kuntz Road (westbound)

· Stanley Road at Route 4 (northbound)

Twin Towers neighborhood

· South Keowee Street at U.S. 35 (northbound)

· Xenia Avenue at Kastner Avenue (eastbound)

· Wyoming Street at Steve Whalen Boulevard (eastbound)

· Wyoming Street at Steve Whalen Boulevard (westbound)

· Xenia Avenue at Boltin Street (westbound)

· Xenia Avenue at McClure Street (eastbound)

· Steve Whalen Boulevard at U.S. 35 (southbound)

· Wayne Avenue at Johnson Street (northbound)

· Wyoming Street at Hawker Street (westbound)

· Boltin Street at Nassau Street (westbound)

· Clover Street at Fillmore Street (westbound)

Westwood neighborhood

· West Third Street at North Gettysburg Avenue (westbound)

· North Gettysburg Avenue at Vina Villa Avenue (northbound)

· North Gettysburg Avenue at Kammer Avenue (southbound)

· North Gettysburg Avenue at North James H McGee Boulevard (northbound)

· North James H McGee Boulevard at Hoover Avenue (northbound)

· Brooklyn Avenue at Hoover Avenue (southbound)

· West Third Street at Shoop Avenue (eastbound)

· Edison Street at Brooklyn Avenue (westbound)

· Brooklyn Avenue at Fairbanks Avenue (southbound)

· West Second Street at Lorenz Avenue (westbound)

Central Business District

· West Third Street at Bank Street (eastbound)

· West Third Street at South Robert Drive (westbound)

· North Main Street at East Monument Avenue (northbound)

· North Main Street at West Riverview Avenue (southbound)

· South Main Street at U.S. 35 (northbound).