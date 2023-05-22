Dayton police investigating after 6 injured in 4 separate shootings

Shortly after 9 p.m. police were called to Cedarhurst and Maplehurst avenues and found a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot. He was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

About two hours later officers responded to two separate locations for a shooting. Two victims were taken to two different places by private vehicles, Bauer said. One was taken to the Dayton Fire Station at 1723 W. Third St. and the second victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton.

The victims, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, were at a block party on Arlington Avenue when they were shot, according to Bauer.

The fourth shooting was reported around 12:08 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Cedarhurst Avenue. A 19-year-old man drove himself and a 15-year-old boy to Kettering Health Dayton before police arrived at the scene. They arrived in a vehicle that was reported stolen outside of Dayton, Bauer said.

Both teens had reportedly been shot.

All four shootings remain under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information related to any of the shootings to call 937-333-1232 to speak with a detective. People can also anonymously report tips to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.