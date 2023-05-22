One dead after crash involving semi in Miami County

One person is dead after a crash in Washington Township, Miami County Monday afternoon.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, the crash was reported at 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Newberry-Washington South Road.
The crash involved a semi truck and an SUV, and dispatchers said that no other injuries were reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
