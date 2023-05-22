X

One dead after crash involving semi in Miami County

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

One person is dead after a crash in Washington Township, Miami County Monday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, the crash was reported at 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 36 and Newberry-Washington South Road.

ExploreDMAX resumes production at Moraine facility after fatal shooting last week

The crash involved a semi truck and an SUV, and dispatchers said that no other injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

