DMAX shooting suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition

The shooting Thursday night killed Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was injured.

A woman who identified herself as the injured man’s girlfriend told the Dayton Daily News on Friday he was shot in the foot.

“(He’s) just in pain and traumatized, because he actually saw the dude shoot the other dude,” Candace Champ said. “... He thought it was over. He thought he was about to lose his life.”

DMAX resumed production Monday after suspending operations at the Moraine plant on Friday.

“DMAX-Moraine has resumed full production operations effective Monday, May 22, 2023,” DMAX said in a statement. “All employees and support departments should report to their regularly scheduled shifts.”

Moraine police and fire departments responded to the Dryden Road facility around 9 p.m. Thursday on a report of an active shooter.

When police arrived, they found the suspect outside with a gunshot wound to the head and two shooting victims inside, Parish said.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a feud over a woman. The suspect, the woman and Allen all worked at DMAX and were at the plant Thursday, Parish said.

The woman was not injured. The second shooting victim who has non-life-threatening injuries does not appear to be involved in the dispute.

The suspect fired at least a dozen rounds, all of which investigators believe were fired at Allen.