dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police officer and suspect shot in Ingram Street area

Police lights, file photo
Caption
Police lights, file photo

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 7 minutes ago

A Dayton police officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday night in the area of Ingram Street in the city.

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to Miami Valley Hospital, according to initial reports.

ExploreMan found dead in Huber Heights home identified, police investigate as homicide

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.

We have a crew on the way and will update this report.

In Other News
1
Man found dead in Huber Heights home identified, police investigate as...
2
Former AFRL, NASIC contractor sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of...
3
Trotwood man surrenders to SWAT team after domestic violence call
4
Dayton teen faces adult murder trial for April shooting
5
Man accused of shooting girlfriend during fight in Eaton charged
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top