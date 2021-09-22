Dayton police officer and suspect shot in Ingram Street area

A Dayton police officer and a suspect were shot Tuesday night in the area of Ingram Street in the city.
The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to Miami Valley Hospital, according to initial reports.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.
#Investigation We are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Ingram St.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 22, 2021
One officer and one suspect were injured.
