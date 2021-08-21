Dayton police on patrol find gunshot victim

Dayton police on patrol Friday night found a gunshot victim.
The officers rolled onto the shooting scene around 10:15 p.m. at Edwin C Moses Boulevard and Washington Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The victim, only described as a male, was shot in the leg.
The severity of his injuries are unknown, and there was no information about a suspect.
