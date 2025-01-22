Dayton police probe shootings; at least 5 injured in 4 incidents in 48 hours

The first shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Siebenthaler Avenue, near Riverside Drive.

“Two victims, a 16-year-old and 19-year-old male, were both located at another location and transported to an area hospital,” said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer. “The 19-year-old victim had non-life-threatening injuries.”

Information on the 16-year-old’s injuries was not available.

Detectives from the police department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

Around the same time, officers responded a half-mile west to the 3500 block of North Main Street for a report of shots fired.

A disturbance involving a 32-year-old man took place at a business, Bauer said. A security guard attempted to remove a person from the property when the man began firing shots at a victim.

“The security guard shot at the suspect, striking him,” Bauer said.

He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and is in critical condition. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

A third shooting that took place about 12 hours later, around 3:30 p.m., is also under investigation after police responded to the 3200 block of East Fifth Street in the Burkhardt neighborhood for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The fourth shooting was reported Monday just before 8:15 p.m. A 20-year-old was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

“Officers were able to determine the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue” in the University Row/Southern Dayton View area, Bauer said.

A 21-year-old male suspect was found and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.