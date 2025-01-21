16-year-old killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

Crews responded to the area for a reported shooting around 12:57 a.m. Saturday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

“There’s blood all over here,” a 911 caller said. The caller told the dispatcher he wasn’t sure why there was blood. “There’s a gun laying right here on the ground,” he said.

The caller said the person was lying down, unresponsive.

Dayton police responded just before 1 a.m. and arrived to find a 16-year-old, later identified as Thomas, with a gunshot wound.

