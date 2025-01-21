16-year-old killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

A 16-year-old boy who died following a shooting early Saturday has been identified.
James Thomas Jr. was pronounced dead in the 900 block of Sherwood Drive, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Crews responded to the area for a reported shooting around 12:57 a.m. Saturday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
“There’s blood all over here,” a 911 caller said. The caller told the dispatcher he wasn’t sure why there was blood. “There’s a gun laying right here on the ground,” he said.
The caller said the person was lying down, unresponsive.
Dayton police responded just before 1 a.m. and arrived to find a 16-year-old, later identified as Thomas, with a gunshot wound.
We will update this story as we learn more.