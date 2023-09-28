BreakingNews
Dayton police seek Dodge Charger involved in hit-and-run with serious injury

Credit: Dayton Police Department

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
Dayton police are seeking a Dodge Charger involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that resulted in a serious injury.

The Charger was pulling out of private property at 7:55 p.m. Saturday when it struck a Hyundai Tucson headed south on Harshman Road. The collision caused the Hyundai to overturn and injured its driver, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

ExploreWoman run over by truck while holding baby in Dayton released from hospital

The Charger is dark blue with a model year between 2011 and 2014 with front-end damage. The Charger is missing its front grille and bumper. The Charger fled southwest on Brandt Pike after the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dayton police detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142. To remain anonymous and collect a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

