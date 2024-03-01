Dayton police seek help identifying man who beat, stomped on woman at gas station

The attack took place around 10 p.m. Monday at the United Dairy Farmers gas station at East Siebenthaler Avenue and North Dixie Drive.

The man pulled up to a gas pump in a dark-colored SUV. He went inside the convenience store and purchased some items before coming outside and pumping gas, Johns said.

“Our victim was beaten and stomped,” he said. “He stood and stomped on her neck for several seconds and we are very concerned about her well-being.”

The man reportedly dragged the woman into the SUV while she was unconscious.

“At this point, we have not been able to identify the female victim or the male suspect,” Johns said. “It is very critical that we identify either one of them to try to locate the possible victim to see if she’s OK. Because right now honestly we do not know.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The man appears to be in his late 40s to early 50s and is 6′7″ with a medium build and small goatee. He may have a scar on the back of his head, Johns said.

The woman has blondish brown hair that was in a ponytail. She appears to be in her 20s to early 30s and about 5′5″ to 5′7″. The woman was wearing an animal print dress with a black jacket at the time of the incident.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2011-2016 GMC Acadia with a Denali package. The SUV is dark, possibly dark blue or black.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the UDF parking lot heading toward Interstate 75 South on North Dixie Drive.

Anyone with information can call Dayton police at 937-333-2677.