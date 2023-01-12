Dayton police seeks public’s help in ‘very suspicious’ missing person investigation

Chapman’s ex-boyfriend gave a statement to police over the phone, Johns said.

“They recently broke up,” the major said. “They were going to do an exchange of items.”

Chapman did not have ties to the Middletown area and it’s not clear why her vehicle was there.

“She is not from Middletown and really had no reason to be in Middletown,” Johns said. “We have absolutely no reason why she’d be in Middletown.”

Investigators have processed the SUV, but Johns could not release any additional information about evidence. Since Chapman was last seen she has not been in contact with loved ones. Police also don’t have any financial records, Johns said.

“It is a very suspicious missing persons case and we’re asking for the public’s help,” he said. “If you’ve seen her, if you know anything about this case or where she may be please give us a call here at the Dayton Police Department. We are in fear for her safety, as is her family.”

Investigators have been working almost around the clock to find Chapman, Johns added.

“We’re to a point now where we need the public’s help,” he said. “We know somebody in the community knows what happened to Cierra or where she is at and we need your help.”

Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). People also can submit information online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.