Dayton police urge residents to watch for motorcyclists as weather warms

Cairns said that last year, Ohio saw 3,878 motorcycle crashes, 230 of which were fatal. In Montgomery County, in 2023 there were 148 motorcycle crashes, 14 of which were fatal.

He said that motorcycle crashes increase as the weather warms, and that this year has followed that pattern. In 2023, he said that from March 2023 to April 2023, motorcycle crashes rose 207%, from 114 to 350 crashes, respectively.

The sergeant that police asked people not to put grass clippings in the road, saying that while experienced motorcyclists may be able to ride through debris, but that if the debris is on top of liquid it can cause slipping.

In addition, Cairns said that drivers in general need to pay attention for pedestrians, since pedestrian strikes are more serious, and said pedestrians should also be careful and make sure that they are visible.