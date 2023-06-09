Dayton police use of force under investigation; man ‘not expected to make it’

Body camera footage showed the driver become agitated while waiting for medics to arrive. The two officers on scene tried to get him to sit and to calm him but the man backed up against their cruiser and balled his hands into fists.

He resisted the officers when they tried to handcuff him. During the struggle, the man grabbed an officer’s Taser and ripped it from his duty vest before they were able to handcuff him.

After the driver was placed in handcuffs and on his stomach, at one point he could be heard on video saying he could not breathe sometime before he lost consciousness.

The officers turned over the man and moved him into a slightly upright position as they were trained, the chief said, and he briefly came to.

Medics at 6:28 a.m. took the man to Miami Valley Hospital, where Afzal said he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to die, and an autopsy will be performed to determine what led to his injuries, the chief said.

The crash is under investigation, and a separate investigation is underway into the use of force.

Weitz is a four-year veteran of the department and Lehotay joined the force one year ago, the chief said.