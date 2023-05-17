Dayton Public Schools chief of HR to leave for superintendent job in Versailles

Dayton Public Schools human resources chief David Harmon has been named superintendent of the Versailles School District in Darke County.
Tipp City recently offered current Versailles superintendent Aaron Moran the top job at its district.
Versailles has about 1,256 students, according to the Ohio Department of Education. On its most recent report card, Versailles received five stars on achievement, progress, gap closing and graduation, and three stars on early literacy.
In contrast, Dayton Public has 11,887 students, and received one star on the last report card for achievement, graduation and early literacy, and two stars on progress and gap closing.
Harmon has a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Dayton. He has worked at DPS for more than two years.
DPS board members thanked Harmon for his work at the district in the past few years during the meeting on Tuesday.
“You will be missed,” said DPS board president Chrisondra Goodwine.
She promised next board meeting there would be “something special” for Harmon.
“I want to say thank you so much for your service to our industry,” board member Dion Sampson said to Harmon. “In the past few years, your service is greatly appreciated.”
Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli congratulated Harmon on the new position.
“Thank you for everything,” she told him.
Harmon will leave DPS in June.
