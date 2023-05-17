Dayton Public Schools chief of HR to leave for superintendent job in Versailles

DPS board members thanked Harmon for his work at the district in the past few years during the meeting on Tuesday.

“You will be missed,” said DPS board president Chrisondra Goodwine.

She promised next board meeting there would be “something special” for Harmon.

“I want to say thank you so much for your service to our industry,” board member Dion Sampson said to Harmon. “In the past few years, your service is greatly appreciated.”

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli congratulated Harmon on the new position.

“Thank you for everything,” she told him.

Harmon will leave DPS in June.